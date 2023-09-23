Gooding County woman has died from West Nile Virus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is reporting that a Magic Valley woman has died due to complications from the West Nile Virus.

According to the public health district spokesperson, a Gooding County Woman who was over the age of 50 has died, the name of the woman has not been released.

South Central Public Health reports that the West Nile Virus has been circulating and has been found in mosquito pools throughout the south central region of Idaho, and they are seeing more cases of West Nile being reported.

There has also been a report of a 50 year old man dying from the virus earlier this week.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare provided information on how to prevent contracting the virus, which can also be found on their website.

Eliminating any potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Places to look include flooded fields, birdbaths, wading and swimming pools not in use, clogged gutters and old tires.

Applying repellent before going outside. Dusk and dawn are the most active times for mosquitoes (repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone are most effective when following directions on container).

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when going to areas with high rates of mosquitoes

Assuring the conditions of screen doors and windows.

Purchasing EPA-registered insect spray used to safely protect against insects on horses.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.