Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Jerome boys soccer pick up road win at Burley

The Jerome Tigers celebrate after a goal against Burley on September 23, 2023.
The Jerome Tigers celebrate after a goal against Burley on September 23, 2023.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley boys soccer team looked to win their second straight match on Saturday morning as they took on the visiting Jerome Tigers in a conference matchup.

Early in the first half off a corner kick for Jerome Angel Romero came away with the ball in space and scored the first goal of the game for a 1-0 Tigers lead.

Later in the half Jerome at midfield before a great through ball by Jhovany Quinones sent Miguel Nolasco in on the aggressive Burley keeper but Nolasco just hit the post with his shot attempt.

In the second half Burley’s best chance came on a free kick by Edwin Anguiano, but the Tiger keeper Josiah Bravo made an excellent diving save to keep his team in front.

Jerome found themselves attacking again and a beautiful cross by Diego Hernandez sets up Ezekiel Ortiz who misses the net just wide.

Jerome had a few very close calls in the game, but it wouldn’t matter as that early goal would prove to be the winner in a 1-0 victory for the Tigers.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho’s boosters club hosted their first coaches' dinner of the year...
CSI athletics receive huge donation from boosters
Two schools separated by seven miles, meet once again on the gridiron.
KMVT Game of the Week: Minico vs Burley
The Wendell Trojans (9-1) hosted the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats Thursday evening.
Wendell boys soccer battle with Sun Valley for top of the conference; Thursday Idaho prep scores
The Golden Eagles are riding a 10-game winning streak where they currently sit with a 14-5...
CSI volleyball begins conference play Friday