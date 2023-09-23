Jerome boys soccer pick up road win at Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley boys soccer team looked to win their second straight match on Saturday morning as they took on the visiting Jerome Tigers in a conference matchup.

Early in the first half off a corner kick for Jerome Angel Romero came away with the ball in space and scored the first goal of the game for a 1-0 Tigers lead.

Later in the half Jerome at midfield before a great through ball by Jhovany Quinones sent Miguel Nolasco in on the aggressive Burley keeper but Nolasco just hit the post with his shot attempt.

In the second half Burley’s best chance came on a free kick by Edwin Anguiano, but the Tiger keeper Josiah Bravo made an excellent diving save to keep his team in front.

Jerome found themselves attacking again and a beautiful cross by Diego Hernandez sets up Ezekiel Ortiz who misses the net just wide.

Jerome had a few very close calls in the game, but it wouldn’t matter as that early goal would prove to be the winner in a 1-0 victory for the Tigers.

