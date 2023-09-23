Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Work on Perrine Bridge starts this Saturday

ITD warns of lane closures from 9/23 to 9/28
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding motorists that maintenance work will begin this Saturday on the Perrine Bridge.

Crews will close the right lane of northbound U.S. Highway 93 beginning at 4:45 am, then on Sunday, the right lane of southbound 93.

The ITD says that they will be alternating lane closures through September 28th and warns that semi’s hauling wide loads will need to take an alternative route, as they will not be allowed to cross the bridge during maintenance work.

