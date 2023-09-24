Advertise with Us
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening

Idaho State Police are investigating the accident in Jerome County
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84(Two dead after early morning crash)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is reporting that a pedestrian from Filer was struck and killed in an accident on Interstate 84 Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Jerome District office of ISP, the accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-84 near milepost 183 in Jerome County.

A 75-year-old male from Anaheim, CA, was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck westbound on I-84 when he drove into a closed lane of travel in the construction zone. The semi-truck drove through multiple traffic control devices before striking a 22-year-old pedestrian from Filer. The semi-truck continued westbound striking a 2022 Ford Ranger where it came to rest.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seat belt.

The westbound 182 exit was closed for approximately five and a half hours while crews cleared the crash scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

