Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is reporting that a pedestrian from Filer was struck and killed in an accident on Interstate 84 Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Jerome District office of ISP, the accident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on westbound I-84 near milepost 183 in Jerome County.

A 75-year-old male from Anaheim, CA, was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck westbound on I-84 when he drove into a closed lane of travel in the construction zone. The semi-truck drove through multiple traffic control devices before striking a 22-year-old pedestrian from Filer. The semi-truck continued westbound striking a 2022 Ford Ranger where it came to rest.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seat belt.

The westbound 182 exit was closed for approximately five and a half hours while crews cleared the crash scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.