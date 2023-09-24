Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Taylor Swift showed up for a Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday, watching from a suite alongside the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Dating rumors have been swirling around Swift and Kelce after he attended one of her concerts in Kansas City, intending to give her a friendship bracelet along with his phone number.

It was reported earlier this week that Kelce invited Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ So, we’ll see what happens in the near future,” Kelce said Thursday in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

It looks like Swift threw the ball back.

Video posted on social media shows the pop star cheering on the Chiefs alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

On Wednesday, Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, seemingly confirmed the Chiefs tight end and Swift were dating, but Travis Kelce laughed off the rumors during his interview on McAfee’s show.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got,” he said. “It’s like an old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody is just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff. No one actually knows what’s going on.”

Kelce then jokingly went off on his brother.

“The guy is absolutely ridic— can’t stay out of the freaking headlines,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of...
343 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, report says