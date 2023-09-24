Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn

A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable...
A skydiver at a festival in England performed an impressive stunt by landing on an inflatable unicorn.(Skydiver Langer/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An incredible feat took place at a skydiving festival in England this month.

In Langar, Nottinghamshire, a skydiver performed a stunt where he landed perfectly on an inflatable unicorn on Sept. 6.

The competition was only open to people who had completed at least 200 jumps previously.

Jan Zackl was the only skydiver who managed to land directly on top of the inflatable unicorn.

More information on the festival held in Langar and skydiving courses can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn...
Former President Jimmy Carter makes appearance at peanut festival ahead of his 99th birthday
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
US will establish diplomatic ties with the Cook Islands and Niue as Biden hosts Pacific leaders
President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa