Tanks for Watching

City Club of Southern Idaho presents Magic Valley safety net

City Club: Magic Valley Safety Net
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho’s Rick Allen Room, the City Club of Southern Idaho will examine the most prominent health challenges facing our region, along with a new resource designed to help address them.

On Rise and Shine, we were joined by Maria Contreras, the Director of the newly formed Center for Community Health, and Mandi Thompson, Assistant to the City Manager for the City of Twin Falls. They spoke about the importance of an event like this.

The event is free to the public, and it begins at 7 P.M. for more information click the play button.

