Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

CSI Volleyball opens conference play with two wins

Golden Eagles also extended their winning streak to 12 matches.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 12 matches as they began Scenic West Athletic Conference play this weekend.

First, the Golden Eagles hosted Snow College on Friday winning in three straight sets by a score of 25-18 each time. Alizaysha Sopi led with 14 kills and Chinaru Inoue had 16 digs.

On Saturday, CSI hosted the College of Southern Nevada and won in a dominant sweep 25-14, 25-11, 25-9. Dorina Bogar recorded five aces and Janke Pretorius tallied 33 assists.

Next up CSI travels to Western Wyoming Community College for a match on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

The Jerome Tigers celebrate after a goal against Burley on September 23, 2023.
Jerome boys soccer pick up road win at Burley
The College of Southern Idaho’s boosters club hosted their first coaches' dinner of the year...
CSI athletics receive huge donation from boosters
Two schools separated by seven miles, meet once again on the gridiron.
KMVT Game of the Week: Minico vs Burley
The Wendell Trojans (9-1) hosted the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats Thursday evening.
Wendell boys soccer battle with Sun Valley for top of the conference; Thursday Idaho prep scores