CSI Volleyball opens conference play with two wins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 12 matches as they began Scenic West Athletic Conference play this weekend.

First, the Golden Eagles hosted Snow College on Friday winning in three straight sets by a score of 25-18 each time. Alizaysha Sopi led with 14 kills and Chinaru Inoue had 16 digs.

On Saturday, CSI hosted the College of Southern Nevada and won in a dominant sweep 25-14, 25-11, 25-9. Dorina Bogar recorded five aces and Janke Pretorius tallied 33 assists.

Next up CSI travels to Western Wyoming Community College for a match on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.