Francis Parks is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office for the charge of Lewd Conduct with a Minor Under 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County Most Wanted September, 24, 2023

Francis Parks, 58, is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office for Lewd Conduct with a Minor Under 16, and has a $100,000 bond.

Parks has gray hair, hazel eyes, he is 5′11″ and 220lbs.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-343-COPS WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

