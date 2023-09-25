Idaho man to represent United States Paralympic Ski/Snowboard Team

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Representing your country is one of the highest honors you can receive in sport and a Bellevue man was selected to the 2023-24 USA Paralympic Ski/Snowboard Team.

Jesse Keefe was born without an ankle bone in his right leg and had his foot amputated at 11 months.

That didn’t stop the Bellevue native from picking up skiing with family at age 2 and eventually joining the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Team by the time he was 7.

In 2021, Keefe won the US National Championship in Slalom and Giant Slalom and was chosen to represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Although he did not medal as he was just a 17-year old, Keefe has plenty of time to do so and should be in for a long Paralympic career.

“I mean I’d say it’s a huge privilege, it’s a great thing to do, it feels great when I go out and compete and I see my name with my flag next to it. It’s just kind of a great thing to see, feel, and I get a great sense of pride from it,” Keefe said.

Keefe recently returned from a training session with the US team in Chile and will head off to Canada for one final training camp in about a month prior to the first event of the season in Switzerland at Saint Moritz in December.

