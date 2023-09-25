Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho man to represent United States Paralympic Ski/Snowboard Team

Jesse Keefe of Bellevue has already represented the country at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Representing your country is one of the highest honors you can receive in sport and a Bellevue man was selected to the 2023-24 USA Paralympic Ski/Snowboard Team.

Jesse Keefe was born without an ankle bone in his right leg and had his foot amputated at 11 months.

That didn’t stop the Bellevue native from picking up skiing with family at age 2 and eventually joining the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Team by the time he was 7.

In 2021, Keefe won the US National Championship in Slalom and Giant Slalom and was chosen to represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Although he did not medal as he was just a 17-year old, Keefe has plenty of time to do so and should be in for a long Paralympic career.

“I mean I’d say it’s a huge privilege, it’s a great thing to do, it feels great when I go out and compete and I see my name with my flag next to it. It’s just kind of a great thing to see, feel, and I get a great sense of pride from it,” Keefe said.

Keefe recently returned from a training session with the US team in Chile and will head off to Canada for one final training camp in about a month prior to the first event of the season in Switzerland at Saint Moritz in December.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Troy Smith stiff arms a Hansen defender on his way to the endzone for a kickoff return touchdown.
WEEK 5: Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week
The College of Southern Idaho won two more matches this past weekend extending their win streak...
CSI Volleyball opens conference play with two wins
The Jerome Tigers celebrate after a goal against Burley on September 23, 2023.
Jerome boys soccer pick up road win at Burley
The College of Southern Idaho’s boosters club hosted their first coaches' dinner of the year...
CSI athletics receive huge donation from boosters