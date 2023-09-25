Its been four days and still no sighting of Warren Underwood

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department still have not located the elderly man who has been missing from his home since this past Wednesday (9/20).

Which prompted the issuance of a silver alert, 78 year old Warren Michael Underwood left his house Wednesday afternoon from 1509 North Date Street in Jerome, on foot and has not been seen since. Underwood has advanced dementia, diabetes, heart problems, as well as hearing and vision problems.

The Jerome Police Department updated the information on what Mr. Underwood was wearing Wednesday, to a plain white t shirt (not brown) and will not have his black backpack with him, as that was found on Friday.

Remember, if you’ve seen someone who matches his description, you are urged to call (208) 324-1911.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.