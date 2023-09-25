Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Land Board gets update on fire cost to the state

Human caused fires are up by 30% in 2023.
(KPTV)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —While this years fire season may be less eventful than compared to years past.

The total cost to fight wildfires that the state must pay for is still increasing. At the recent Idaho State Land, Board of Commissioners meeting the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) gave the most updated fire numbers and cost break down to the land board.

As of the middle of September, there’s been 271 fires on land managed by the IDL, which also includes state endowment land; 195 of the fires were found to have been human caused due to more recreational use. Human caused fires are up this year by about 30%, with 2600 acres burned so far in 2023.

There are no fires burning currently on IDL land, but a warmer and drier outlook is predicted for the next month, which could extend fire season into October. Land board members also got a breakdown of the costs so far to date for the state.

IDL Director Dustin Miller “The emergency fire suppression expenditures are estimated to be at nearly $16.8 million, $2.3 million of this are reimbursable costs that will be recovered by the state leaving the current net obligation of about $14.56 million.”

A final fire season report will be given by IDL at their meeting coming up in October. Due to increasing costs to fight wildfires around the state, the board has requested an almost five percent increase to their budget for the fiscal year of 2025

Some of the money with the increased budget proposal would be used for engines, technology and equipment.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Its been four days and still no sighting of Warren Underwood
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Southern Idaho Evening Forecast 9-24
Parks wanted for lewd conduct with a minor under 16
Francis Parks is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office for the charge of Lewd Conduct with a Minor Under 16