Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department has located the remains of a Jerome man that has been missing since last week.

According to a press release issued by the Jerome Police Department, on Monday morning, the body of 78 year old Michael Underwood was recovered in the canal near the Jerome Animal Shelter.

The Jerome Police Department is saddened by the discovery and would like to thank all who helped to locate Mr. Underwood.

Mr. Underwood left his house last Wednesday afternoon on foot and had not been seen since. Underwood had advanced dementia, diabetes, heart problems, as well as hearing and vision problems.

No other details have been released at this time.

