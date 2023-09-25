Measles reported in Idaho resident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An adult male with confirmed measles has been reported in southwest Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that he was unvaccinated and was exposed during a recent international travel.

During their infectious period, the person spent time at Boise Airport on September 13 and in the Nampa area on September 14 and 15.

Dr. Christine Hahn, the Medical Director for the Idaho Division of Public Health said measles is extremely contagious and that about 90% of those unvaccinated who are exposed will become infected.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and a rash. If you have been exposed to measles and believe you may be infected Hahn says don’t go to the doctor’s office but call ahead.

“Measles is so contagious that what we recommend you do is call ahead, call your healthcare provider, say ‘look, I’m a little worried, I’m sick, I’ve got these symptoms, I think I’ve been exposed to measles, or I just came back from a big trip and I’m not fully vaccinated or I’m not sure.’ They will instruct you what to do because they don’t want you showing up in the waiting room, let’s say, where you might infect other people,” said Dr. Hahn

Dr. Hahn said the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, or MMR vaccine, is one of the most effective vaccines, and if you aren’t sure if you are up to date on vaccinations contact your primary healthcare provider.

She said it’s extremely important to be up to date on vaccines if you plan to travel out of the country.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.