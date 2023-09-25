Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Measles reported in Idaho resident

Measles
Measles(CDC)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An adult male with confirmed measles has been reported in southwest Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that he was unvaccinated and was exposed during a recent international travel.

During their infectious period, the person spent time at Boise Airport on September 13 and in the Nampa area on September 14 and 15.

Dr. Christine Hahn, the Medical Director for the Idaho Division of Public Health said measles is extremely contagious and that about 90% of those unvaccinated who are exposed will become infected.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and a rash. If you have been exposed to measles and believe you may be infected Hahn says don’t go to the doctor’s office but call ahead.

“Measles is so contagious that what we recommend you do is call ahead, call your healthcare provider, say ‘look, I’m a little worried, I’m sick, I’ve got these symptoms, I think I’ve been exposed to measles, or I just came back from a big trip and I’m not fully vaccinated or I’m not sure.’ They will instruct you what to do because they don’t want you showing up in the waiting room, let’s say, where you might infect other people,” said Dr. Hahn

Dr. Hahn said the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, or MMR vaccine, is one of the most effective vaccines, and if you aren’t sure if you are up to date on vaccinations contact your primary healthcare provider.

She said it’s extremely important to be up to date on vaccines if you plan to travel out of the country.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Hispanic Serving Institution
Idaho’s first Hispanic Serving Institution brings opportunities to students
Twin Falls County officials once again ask the public to stay out of temporarily closed areas
Twin Falls County officials once again ask the public to stay out of temporarily closed areas
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: selling your home