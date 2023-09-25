Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Real Estate Today: selling your home

Real Estate Today: Selling Your Home
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Real Estate Today, Michael McQuillen and Lynn Ellis from the Jeremy Orton Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Sun Valley/Southern Idaho talk about making your home presentable to maximize its selling potential.

To watch the full interview, click the play button up above to make your home presentable to maximize its selling potential.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
The College of Southern Idaho issues shelter in place orders for campus residents
UPDATE: College of Southern Idaho issues Shelter In Place order for campus residents
Jerome County Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious death on Bob Barton Rd
UPDATE: Jerome County Sheriff has section of Bob Barton Rd closed for investigation

Latest News

Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Selling a Home to Purchase a Home
The recall is for Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads activity kits from Buffalo Games
Popular water bead toy being recalled
Kirkland signature's chicken tortilla soup was mistakenly labeled gluten-free
Costco soup mislabeled as gluten-free
FDA seeks public input on cold medicine
FDA seeks public opinion on cold medicine containing a certain drug