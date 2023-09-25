Advertise with Us
Toddler, 2 adults fatally shot during argument over dog sale, authorities say

Authorities say gunfire broke out during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, killing three people, including the toddler. (WJXT, family photos via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog.

Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatally struck and a third adult from the group was wounded. Witnesses told officers that two men fled in a car.

WJXT reported the 3-year-old victim was identified as Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews.

Stronko said the two adults killed and the one wounded were all in their 20s. Their names were not released. He did not release the condition of the wounded victim.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJXT.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

