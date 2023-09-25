Twin Falls County officials once again ask the public to stay out of temporarily closed areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Agriculture continues to evaluate the current state of the Quagga Mussel situation discovered last week at Centennial Park. But County officials are seeing people ignore the warning signs... literally.

Over the weekend, state and county agencies continued to close water access along the Snake River; from the Twin Falls Power Plant to the Highway 46 bridge near Buhl.

Idaho Fish and Game says that entire stretch of the Snake River is closed to all fishing until Friday September 29th at 5:00 pm. The fishing closures are to complement the Department of Agriculture’s river closures to help reduce the chances of spreading Quagga Mussels.

Twin Falls County, and surrounding canal companies, have also taken steps to reduce the spread of the mussels.

Access to the boat ramps at the Twin Falls Power Station, Shoshone Falls, Dierkes Lake, Murtaugh Lake Salmon Falls Reservoir and Cedar Creek Reservoir have been temporarily closed. As well as boat ramps in Jerome County, including Wilson Lake.

All of these locations have clear signage indicating no watercraft is to be launched. While these closures have been announced, officials in Twin Falls County have seen people ignoring the posted signage and continue to launch watercraft in these areas.

“You know, I think it’s really sad that we are seeing people that are going around barriers; that are going around signs to get into the water,” said Lori Stewart from the Twin Falls County Sheriffs Office. “We really need everybody to be on the honor system, we really need you to be educated and aware of what your actions could potentially cause and we’re not asking for a lot. I know that recreation is important, getting down on that water, but there are some other areas that you can go to until we can get this under control.”

The Idaho Department of Agriculture is continuing to assess the level of infestation at Centennial Park, they implore the community to continue to cooperate with the restrictions and closures.

If not handled quickly and effectively, this invasive species could cost the state of Idaho millions of dollars, or even hundreds of millions, in mitigation and enforcement on Idaho waterways. Making this time critical in eliminating the threat.

For up-to-date information from the Idaho Department of Agriculture, Click Here.

