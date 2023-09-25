WEEK 5: Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s once again that time of the week so without further ado let’s get right into our week five Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week.

Our week five play comes from Friday afternoon’s 1A D2 Sawtooth Conference matchup between the Hansen Huskies and the Camas County Mushers.

On the game’s opening kickoff and Camas County’s Troy Smith initially bobbled the ball before picking it up right off the ground and got right to work running it back by making one man miss before a huge burst of speed sent him toward the hole and one stiff arm later he was off to the races for a game-opening score.

Camas entered the game ranked as the number two team in 1A D2 and they proved it in this one going on to win 59-6 over Hansen and it had to start somewhere and why not with a game-opening kickoff return.

Next week the Mushers will host Hagerman in a battle of the Sawtooth Conference’s top teams.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.