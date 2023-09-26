TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As temperatures drop and with the arrival of rutting season, AAA reminds drivers to watch for wildlife on or near the roads.

AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde told KMVT that “Animal in the Roadway” was the number two contributing factor for single-vehicle crashes last year, behind only speeding.

He said as the animals head down from higher elevations and with shorter days since the animals are most active at dusk and dawn there is more of a chance drivers will see animals on the roadways.

Conde says if you see one deer slow down as they usually travel in herds and there are more than likely several others in the area.

“Of course, if you’re seeing an animal in the roadway focus on slowing down over swerving,” said Conde. “Swerving could put you into oncoming traffic, it could put you off the road where there are trees, boulders, and all sorts of other stuff going on. So, it’s not usually a good idea to leave your lane, the better option is to try to slow down as much as possible.”

Conde said when people are driving in rural areas always wear their seatbelts because even if there aren’t other cars in the area hitting a big animal can be just as forceful as hitting a car.

