Boise States’ Ahston Jeanty named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos have turned around their early season slump, winning their last two games.

The Broncos defeated San Diego State Friday night 34-31 in their first Mountain West Conference game of the season.

The offense was clicking for the Broncos as sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty carried the ball 23 times on his way to a career-high 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

It came as no surprise as he was announced Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.

Head coach Andy Avalos said the goal is to always get him as many touches as possible, and they accomplished that on Friday.

“He was a workhorse, but it also comes down to the offensive line play, the tight end and wide receivers blocking as well,” Avalos said. “He was able to be explosive in the run game and we were still able to give him the ball in the passing game as well, he had a lot of touches that day.”

Now Jeanty and the Broncos set their sights on Saturday as they travel to play the Memphis Tigers in their last non-conference game.

