FULL INTERVIEW: Fish and Game speaks on Quagga Mussel efforts thus far

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Rise and Shine, we were joined by the Fish and Game Regional communications manager for the Magic Valley Region Terry Thompson. He spoke on the agency’s efforts in combating the Quagga Mussel that was found in Centennial Park last week including the closing of several popular outdoor recreating areas.

While the Idaho Department of Agriculture is taking the lead on a large amount of the efforts in combating the invasive species Mr. Thompson stressed that this is a community effort to ensure that this does not become a larger problem for the entire Pacific Northwest.

He also provided alternative recreating areas that you could go to if you are planning a fishing trip in the near future but once again stressed to ensure that you get your equipment checked out for any Quagga Mussel that may be hiding on the equipment.

To see more of the interview click the play button up above.

