Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

FULL INTERVIEW: Fish and Game speaks on Quagga Mussel efforts thus far

Fish and Game Speaks on Quagga Mussel efforts
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Rise and Shine, we were joined by the Fish and Game Regional communications manager for the Magic Valley Region Terry Thompson. He spoke on the agency’s efforts in combating the Quagga Mussel that was found in Centennial Park last week including the closing of several popular outdoor recreating areas.

While the Idaho Department of Agriculture is taking the lead on a large amount of the efforts in combating the invasive species Mr. Thompson stressed that this is a community effort to ensure that this does not become a larger problem for the entire Pacific Northwest.

He also provided alternative recreating areas that you could go to if you are planning a fishing trip in the near future but once again stressed to ensure that you get your equipment checked out for any Quagga Mussel that may be hiding on the equipment.

To see more of the interview click the play button up above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice
Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park and Wilson Lake closed until further notice

Latest News

Twin Falls Mayor and Vice-Mayor on Rise and Shine
Twin Falls Mayor and Vice-Mayor on Rise and Shine
Southern Idaho Forecast 9-26
Southern Idaho Forecast 9-26
Twin Falls Mayor and Vice-Mayor on Rise and Shine
Twin Falls Mayor and Vice-Mayor on Rise and Shine
Fish and Game Speaks on Quagga Mussel's effort so far.
Fish and Game Speaks on Quagga Mussel efforts