Gooding volleyball welcomes Wendell; Monday Idaho prep scores
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A nonconference matchup Monday evening saw the Gooding Senators (6-3) host the Wendell Trojans (4-6).
After taking the first set 25-9, the Senators would keep their foot on the gas. Gooding held firm control and won the second 25-6.
Gooding is back in action Tuesday as they travel to Jerome to take on the Tigers, while Wendell will host Buhl.
Other Volleyball scores
Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-9)
Hagerman stats:
- Ellie Whitmarsh 10 kills
- Allison Asher 8 kills
- Brooklyn DeVries 7 kills
- Alexis Beutler 17 assists
- Cheyanne Kerbs 6 aces
Boys’ soccer scores
Mountain Home 2, Burley 0
Girls’ soccer scores
Mountain Home 7, Burley 0
