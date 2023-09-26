Advertise with Us
Gooding volleyball welcomes Wendell; Monday Idaho prep scores

A nonconference matchup Monday evening saw the Gooding Senators (6-3) host the Wendell Trojans (4-6).
By Kole Emplit
Sep. 26, 2023
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A nonconference matchup Monday evening saw the Gooding Senators (6-3) host the Wendell Trojans (4-6).

After taking the first set 25-9, the Senators would keep their foot on the gas. Gooding held firm control and won the second 25-6.

Gooding is back in action Tuesday as they travel to Jerome to take on the Tigers, while Wendell will host Buhl.

Other Volleyball scores

Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-9)

Hagerman stats:

  • Ellie Whitmarsh 10 kills
  • Allison Asher 8 kills
  • Brooklyn DeVries 7 kills
  • Alexis Beutler 17 assists
  • Cheyanne Kerbs 6 aces

Boys’ soccer scores

Mountain Home 2, Burley 0

Girls’ soccer scores

Mountain Home 7, Burley 0

