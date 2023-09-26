Hunger Free: Area food banks are looking for donations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As September comes to a close and we begin to approach the home stretch for the holiday season many area food banks are gearing up for the higher demand they typically see around this time of year.

The Mustard Seed Food Bank in Twin Falls serves between 550 and 650 people a month and is more in need of some items than others.

“Protein is the biggest need that we need in our food boxes. We do get rescue food from Albertson’s which is awesome, but we need chili, chili is a big one. Tuna, peanut butter we did get some money for peanut butter, but that’s always a needed one because of the protein. And canned fruit,” said Marion Van Hofwegen the Manager of the Mustard Seed Community Center.

Bette Wunderle an organizer of Helping Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Gooding also echoed the sentiment of needing more protein at their food bank as well.

“I think peanut butter and jelly of course are some of our biggest demands, meats. We like to do a box that would feed the size of the family for a week,” Wunderle said.

Although these two food banks have the same end goal and common items needed, the way in which it’s provided to those who need it is different.

At the Mustard Seed people are allowed to come in and choose what they want once every 30 days whereas Gooding offers it by the weekly pre-made box.

Regardless of how these food banks choose to feed those in their community the importance of helping others is always at the forefront.

