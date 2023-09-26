Twin Falls Mayor and Vice-Mayor on Rise and Shine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Rise and Shine, we were joined by Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce and Vice-Mayor Christopher Reid who told us about the current state of several topics.

They spoke about the two new fire station projects that are underway, the success of the Ride TFT program thus far, and the upcoming city council elections where they encouraged everyone to be ready to vote on November 7.

To watch the full interview click the play button above.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.