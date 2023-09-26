Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.(Uber Technologies)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the...
20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park closed until further notice
Quagga Mussels discovered in Twin Falls County: Centennial Park and Wilson Lake closed until further notice

Latest News

FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden arrives in Michigan to join UAW strike picket line
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over missing curly fries.
Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers