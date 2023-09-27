Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Boise woman now missing for three months

Gwen Brunelle was last seen in Jordan Valley, Oregon at a gas station, buying gas as well as purchasing snacks and water.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:27 PM MDT
JORDAN VALLEY, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday marks three months since a Boise woman disappeared while on a road trip out of state.

Gwen Brunelle told her family and friends on June 26 that she was headed to California.



The next day, authorities found her car 17 miles north of the town.

The Malheur Enterprise reports on September 10, investigators found a t-shirt and this past weekend, a helicopter crew spotted boots and socks approximately a mile and a half from her vehicle, but no sign of Brunelle.

