Buhl girls soccer rallies for win; Tuesday Idaho prep soccer scores

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With a couple of weeks left in the soccer regular season, two teams tried to bolster their records Tuesday night.

The Wendell Trojans (2-7-2) hosted the Buhl Indians (8-4-1) in a conference matchup.

Wendell was awarded a penalty kick in the opening minutes after a handball in the box.

Captain Heymey Orozco converted and the Trojans took a quick lead.

Near the end of the half, it was now Buhl who had a penalty kick after an aggressive tackle in the box.

Liesel Kimball nailed the back of the net to even the game at 1-1.

The Indians rallied in the second half, as they came away with a 4-1 win.

Buhl will return home to host Filer on Thursday, while Wendell will travel to Gooding on Saturday.

Other girls soccer scores:

Kimberly 7, Filer 0

Kimberly goals:

•Ava Harper assisted by Lydia Johns

•Ellie Stastny assisted by Lydia Johns

•Lydia Johns assisted by Ava Wyatt

•Ava Wyatt assisted by Lydia Johns

•Ellie Stastny assisted by Cassidy Johnson

•Kaycee Hufstetler assisted by Cassidy Johnson

•Emma Chavez assisted by Ava Wyatt

Bliss 3, Gooding 1

Boys soccer scores:

Wendell 9, Buhl 1

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.