Caldwell Police release body cam video, saving man from a fentanyl overdose

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Caldwell Police Department released body camera footage of a recent fentanyl overdose to spread awareness.

We want to warn you, viewer discretion is advised.

The incident happened August 8 outside of a vehicle in a gas station parking lot.

Friends of the subject called 911 and responding officers immediately administered CPR and three doses of Narcan.

After a few minutes of life-saving CPR, the Narcan took effect and the man regained consciousness. Paramedics then transported him to a local hospital.

He later admitted he smoked fentanyl powder.

CPD reports that nearly six out of every ten pills laced with fentanyl contain a lethal dose. Fentanyl is also 50 times more lethal than heroin.

From 2020 to 2021 the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths has doubled in Idaho.

