Canyon Ridge volleyball outlasts Minico; Tuesday Idaho prep volleyball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge volleyball team hosted Minico Tuesday night in an interesting matchup.

The Riverhawks were only playing with two varsity players and the rest of the squad was junior varsity for reasons unknown to KMVT.

That didn’t stop the Riverhawks from rallying down seven points in the first and coming away in set one winning 25-23.

The Spartans were able to respond, showing their strength and taking set two 25-15.

The Riverhawks ultimately prevailed, winning 3-2.

Canyon Ridge will take on Wood River on October 3rd, while Minico will host Jerome that day.

Other volleyball scores

Kimberly 3, Declo 1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20)

Kimberly stats:

- Mallory Kelsey 17 kills, 23 digs, 6 service aces

- Hope Ward 10 kills

- Taya Plew 8 kills

- Emerson Heatwole 20 digs

- Kadrian Klinger 20 digs, 27 assists

- Sadie DeGrafenreid 8 blocks

Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-25)

Twin Falls 3, Burley 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-15)

Richfield 3, Hagerman 2 (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9)

