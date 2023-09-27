Advertise with Us
College of Southern Idaho invites public to attend “Active Aging Week”

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The first week in October is “Active Aging Week” at the College of Southern Idaho, and they are inviting the public to attend. To help spread the information about the week we were joined on Rise and Shine by Amy Toft a yoga teacher for the active aging program.

There is a presentation that starts the week off on Monday, October 2, check-in for the presentation portion of the week is at 8:00 A.M. and the presentation starts at 9:00 A.M. the first 50 attendees will receive a shirt.

For more information on active aging week click the play button above.

