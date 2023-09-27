Hunger Free: 60 Hours to Fight Hunger Turkey Drive runs Nov. 16th - 18th

Advertise with Us
By Dereka Kay
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s that time of year again, South Central Community Action Partnership will be holding its annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger Turkey Drive at Rob Green Buick GMC in Twin Falls.

Ken Robinette, CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership says last year they collected 1,700 turkeys, which was down from previous years. This year they hope to collect over 2,000 between November 16th and 18th.

“We’re hoping two thousand twenty-three families. each family can get a turkey,” says Robinette. “But you know if turkeys are going to be difficult to get, we also accept hams, we accept other food products—canned food products, produce-- whatever it takes to help put a thanksgiving box together for these families.”

Last year’s turkey shortage was a major issue for the organization, but this year, they hope things have been cleared up.

“The turkey shortage is a real thing and has been going on for a couple of years now,” says Robinette. “And to prepare for that, we actually pre-purchase turkeys through different food suppliers so that we would not be short in case the turkey shortages does effect folks here in the Magic Valley.”

Families in need can apply for a turkey box at the organization’s office located at 550 Washington Street in Twin Falls.

In partnership with Fred Meyer, Hunger Free is working to support local Idaho Food Banks during the month of September.

More information can be found at Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste website.

