Hunger Free: Shoshone food bank seeks donations for Hunger Action Month

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In case you didn’t know, the month of September is Hunger Action Month and many area food banks are already prepping for the holidays.

The goal of Hunger Action Month is to raise awareness about hunger in America and to inspire action.

Hope for the Hungry, a food bank in Shoshone, is asking for donations through the rest of the month and beyond, as the holiday season inches closer. Items in demand include turkeys, hams and other holiday meats.

Even though Shoshone is just a small town of slightly over 1,500 people, its food bank is one of the most popular in the Magic Valley and according to one member of their office staff, their location is a big reason they need donations more often than not.

“We’re in the sweet spot. We’re in between north county and Twin, so we do have a lot of outlying [people] that will come out of nowhere and we’re seeing a lot more rural families than we’ve seen before for food insecurity,” said Kim Lyons, a volunteer at Hope for the Hungry.

With people from so many communities using this food bank, Hope for the Hungry has installed a donation drop box behind their storefront so that you can drop off donations at any time of day.

Otherwise, they are open from 3:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

