Jerome woman honored in Washington D.C. for her continued work with the American Cancer Society

Jerome woman honored in Washington D.C.
Jerome woman honored in Washington D.C.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome woman was honored in Washington D.C. for her work she has done in lobbying for cancer research.

Kandie Luttmer has been advocating for better cancer research and prevention with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network since 2006.

“What we do is we help lobby for cancer issues, with our government,” said Kandie Luttmer, the Idaho District 2 Legislative Act Lead.

Last week, Kandie and more than 770 people from across the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico met in Washington D.C. to fight for more funding and cancer research not only in Idaho, but all across the country.

“We’re looking for more funding for research and prevention, we know that research and prevention is so highly needed right now to make sure that continues to go

Kandie was even honored in Washington D.C. for her continued efforts with the American Cancer Society. She was the only person chosen from Idaho for this honor.

“It was great to have my husband there with me, and to actually have the American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network present to be able to tell me thank you for what I’ve done in Idaho, it was quite an honor,” said Luttmer.

Luttmer says her work won’t stop now, because as a cancer survivor herself she knows firsthand that research and early prevention and detection is critical, and she wants everybody to understand the importance of it, including government officials.

“I was told back in 2008, that I had 5 years, that was 2008, I’m still here. And I do believe mine, is, early detection, that is so important, if mine would have been caught at a later stage, there is no way I would have survived,” said Luttmer.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

