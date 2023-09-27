Kimberly’s Kade Larson named KMVT Player of the Week

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kade Larson has been named the KMVT Player of the Week.

The Kimberly senior has been a huge part of the Bulldogs’ success this season, as they have jumped out to a 5-0 record.

Larson on Friday completed 10-of-14 passes for 216 yards and five touchdowns, while also taking one in the ground, in the 70-7 stomping over Mountain Home.

This is nothing new for Larson, as he threw for 2,700 yards and ran for 700 a season ago.

He told KMVT during training camp that he’s been ready to leave his mark.

“I’ve been here, I’ve done that,” Larson said. “It helps with knowing what I can do and how I can help everybody else.”

The Bulldogs have made the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons but haven’t won a conference title since 2018.

With Larson under center along with a fantastic senior group, their eyes are set on the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho title.

They travel to Filer to take on the Wildcats on Friday to begin conference play.

