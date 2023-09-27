Southern Idaho teams petition for reclassification for specific sports

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The sports scene in Southern Idaho is going to be very different for the 2024-2025 school year.

After voting earlier this month, schools will now be in new classification systems. More information on that can be found here.

Now, however, certain sports from those schools have petitioned to move down.

All of the petitions below will fall under the new classification starting the 2024-2025 school year.

For reference:

Current 5A=New 6A

Current 4A=New 5A

Current 3A=New 4A

Current 2A=New 3A

Current 1AD1=New 2A

Current 1AD2= New 1A

The full list of Magic Valley teams that petitioned to be switched under the new classifications:

Football

Canyon Ridge from 6A to 5A: Approved

Hansen from 2A to 1A: Approved

Shoshone from 2A to 1A: Approved

Wood River from 5A to 4A: Approved

Volleyball

Hansen from 2A to 1A: Denied

Sun Valley Community School from 3A to 2A: Approved

Boys basketball

Hansen from 2A to 1A: Approved

Sun Valley Community School from 3A to 2A: Approved

Girls basketball

Canyon Ridge from 6A to 5A: Denied

Hansen from 2A to 1A: Approved

Wood River from 5A to 4A: Approved

Sun Valley Community School from 3A to 2A: Approved

Softball

Canyon Ridge from 6A to 5A: Approved

KMVT will keep you updated on any new changes in the sports scene next year.

