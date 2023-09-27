Southern Idaho teams petition for reclassification for specific sports
Big changes coming to Idaho sports
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The sports scene in Southern Idaho is going to be very different for the 2024-2025 school year.
After voting earlier this month, schools will now be in new classification systems. More information on that can be found here.
Now, however, certain sports from those schools have petitioned to move down.
All of the petitions below will fall under the new classification starting the 2024-2025 school year.
For reference:
Current 5A=New 6A
Current 4A=New 5A
Current 3A=New 4A
Current 2A=New 3A
Current 1AD1=New 2A
Current 1AD2= New 1A
The full list of Magic Valley teams that petitioned to be switched under the new classifications:
Football
- Canyon Ridge from 6A to 5A: Approved
- Hansen from 2A to 1A: Approved
- Shoshone from 2A to 1A: Approved
- Wood River from 5A to 4A: Approved
Volleyball
- Hansen from 2A to 1A: Denied
- Sun Valley Community School from 3A to 2A: Approved
Boys basketball
- Hansen from 2A to 1A: Approved
- Sun Valley Community School from 3A to 2A: Approved
Girls basketball
- Canyon Ridge from 6A to 5A: Denied
- Hansen from 2A to 1A: Approved
- Wood River from 5A to 4A: Approved
- Sun Valley Community School from 3A to 2A: Approved
Softball
- Canyon Ridge from 6A to 5A: Approved
KMVT will keep you updated on any new changes in the sports scene next year.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.