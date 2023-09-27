Advertise with Us
Three die in fatal accident in Gem County

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EMMETT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday September 26, 2023, on State Highway 52 at milepost 26, near Emmett in Gem County.

A 22-year-old male and a 20-year-old female passenger, both from Meridian, Idaho, were driving westbound in a 2018 Audi S5. An 18-year-old male from Emmett, Idaho, and a juvenile passenger were eastbound in a 1993 Dodge D-series pickup. The Audi crossed into the eastbound lanes of travel where it collided with the Dodge.

Both occupants of the Audi, as well as the driver of the Dodge, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The passenger of the Dodge was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. All involved parties were wearing seat belts.

The highway was blocked for approximately six hours.

