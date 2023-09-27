Advertise with Us
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office continues to urge residents to abide by water closures

“It’s a misdemeanor crime where you have to go before a judge and it’s going to take some of your time away and it’s going to be an inconvenience for you.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been just over one week since the discovery of Quagga Mussel larvae in the water of Centennial Park, and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office continues to urge the public to help contain the invasive species.

Chief Deputy Don Newman told KMVT the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t had many issues with people violating the water closure orders.

Newman reminds the community that in Twin Falls County the Snake River is closed from Twin Falls to Niagara Springs, Salmon Falls Dam is closed, along with Murtaugh Lake and Dierkes Lake Park.

He said if someone tries to access the water from Twin Falls County property they can be cited for trespassing.

“It’s a misdemeanor crime where you have to go before a judge and it’s going to take some of your time away and it’s going to be an inconvenience for you, so let’s just avoid it and abide by the order and stay off the water.”

Newman said if anyone is thinking about going out on the water, they can find alternatives such as Milner Lake, Lake Walcot, American Falls, and more where people can go boating or fishing.

If you have been fishing in the Snake River or had a watercraft on the Snake River or may have been in contact with Quagga Mussels in the last 30 days, the Idaho Department of Agriculture asks you to bring your watercraft or fishing gear to one of their two free hot wash locations at the Twin Falls Visitor Center or Twin Falls County West.

The State of Idaho has set up a direct link on its website with up-to-date information.

For a quick link to that site, Click Here.

