Behind the Business: Hudson’s Shoes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “We kind of fit that niche of everything; whether you need running shoes or work boots or just everyday great footwear,” said owner of Hudson’s Shoes Karley Trease.

Hudson’s Shoes might not be a household name across the county, but since 1931 this independently owned and operated shoe store has definitely been a household name for the community of Twin Falls.

“It’s a lot of history, I know Voy Hudson started Hudson’s Shoes, he opened multiple stores and had Jay Docksitter manage the two locations here in Twin and then the one in Burley. But he also had stores in Pocatello and Ontario, so it was kind of a widespread thing,” said Trease.

But times have changed and only one of those locations remain today.

It’s not the original Hudson’s that was located on Main Street, that closed in the early 2000s, but the second location open by Hudson is still thriving in the Lynnwood Shopping Complex.

“Nobody was going downtown. So, they made the hard decision to shut that one and keep this one location, but it’s been here since 1957,” added Trease.

1957 is the year the Lynnwood officially opened. Making Hudson’s Shoes one of the first and oldest tenants of the now 66-year-old shopping complex.

So, with a history of this pedigree, Hudson’s Shoes has clearly figured out the secret formula.

“We’re a sit-and-fit shoe store which was very popular for years and years and is now becoming kind of a rare breed,” said Trease. “We still try to fit into that niche of higher quality shoes, great customer service; fitting shoes to your feet.”

Karly Trease is the newest owner of Hudson’s; she says buying a quality pair of shoes is probably one of the more important things a person could spend their money on.

“When you purchase a cheap pair of shoes, and you’re doing that every other month; take that money and invest it in a good pair, because not only will you feel better, they will last longer, do the job better and you’re still going to have them,” said Trease.

One of the most unique parts of Hudson’s Shoes is the partnerships this small shoe store has formed with major companies that call southern Idaho home.

“We’ve really tried to partner with businesses to offer their employees safety-toes or slip resistant shoes and then we give them a discount that says, ‘come and shop local and come and buy from us’,” said Trease.

But it’s not just workwear, Hudson’s carries some of the most recognized and celebrated brands in the industry.

“We try to keep up with current fashion, but we stay with that quality and comfort, so we do carry a lot of brands like Dansko and SAS, Redwing,” Trease added.

Hudson’s Shoes is open Monday through Saturday and is located inside the Lynnwood Shopping Complex at 1207 Filer Avenue East in Twin Falls

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.