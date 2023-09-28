Burley football to use new technology to track on-field performances

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many college athletics programs have distinct types of technology to measure athletes’ performances in their respective sports.

Burley Football has begun using innovative technology to help gain the upper hand against their opponents as they have started training with Catapult technology.

It’s a little device that sits inside a vest that you wrap around your body.

It tracks their rate of speed, impact, acceleration, deceleration, and much more. Coaches can read and interpret this and can then instant impacts that can help out their football team.

The device can then be used right after a practice or a game, which can distribute all these attributes from that specific athlete.

“We wanted to use the technology for how we are training the team, what their workload is, and if we are getting the maximum speed, agility, and strength,” Burley head coach Cameron Andersen said.

The Bobcats initially only had a few of the devices to use for the program, but, last Friday against Minico High School, all 22 Burley starters wore them, and tracked their data.

The team can thank Boise State commit and the Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year, Gatlin Bair for that.

Gatorade gives money to the organization of the winner’s choosing, and Bair gave it to his football team to purchase cutting-edge equipment.

He said he enjoys the technology as it can help players and coaches agree on what they can or can’t do on the field.

“It helps a lot with the coaches because you can’t hide behind stats and can’t hide behind numbers,” Bair said. “Coaches can pull up the data and show you’re not going 100 percent.”

This new technology will help Burley stay on top of their performances for years to come. Expect many more schools in Idaho to start getting this equipment in the near future.

