CSI baseball begins preseason play on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team has its first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.

They will travel to Bend, Oregon to take on the University of Portland.

This will provide an opportunity to play a Division I program and see where the squad is before they start their season at the end of January.

Although it’s just a scrimmage, the Golden Eagles want to compete and win against top-talent.

“We’re all so excited, I think we’re going to match up really well, as we have a talented group of hitters and pitchers,” pitcher Ashton Johnson said. “We have as much talent as a lot of those teams and I think we’ll put that on display this weekend.”

The Golden Eagles will play the University of Portland on Saturday and then Utah Valley University on October 13 for their next scrimmage.

The game on Saturday will not be streamed.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.