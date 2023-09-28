Former Deputy Attorney General files suit against Idaho Attorney General’s office

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Attorney General is at the center of several lawsuits that claim the office is abusive and unethical.

A former lawyer who worked for Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, alleging that she was fired in retaliation for raising concerns that executives in the office were breaking laws and ethical rules.

Former Deputy Attorney General Daphne Huang filed the suit last Friday, alleging that she was fired after raising concerns that attorneys within the office were being forced to take positions that created a conflict of interest with their clients, specifically naming the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Huang was fired in March of this year; she had been with the office for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, a lawyer who is representing the Idaho State Board of Education accuses Labradors office of filing abusive subpoenas as a form of harassment, as they move forward with the lawsuit against the state board of education over the closed-door meetings leading up to the vote approving the University of Idaho’s purchase of the University of Phoenix.

As KMVT has reported in the past, Labrador has said the closed-door meetings went beyond simple discussions of the purchase and he is questioning whether the U of I was competing against other possible buyers of the for-profit college, which is the reasoning behind closed-door meetings according to the state board of education.

