Greenleaf couple arrested and charged with alleged kidnapping of AZ juvenile

GREENLEAF, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Greenleaf couple were arrested earlier this week on felony charges of second-degree kidnapping.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilder Police Department’s joint investigation led to the arrest of the couple on September 26, 2023.

The couple, 40-year-old Matthew Rettkowski and 34-year-old Alisha Rettkowski, are alleged to have coordinated a plan to abduct a juvenile from Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 23.

The child, whose father lives in Greenleaf, recently moved to Arizona to live in the custody of his mother.

Wilder Police Department initiated an investigation on Monday when they received a call from the juvenile’s mother stating that she believed Matthew Rettowski had abducted him.

Wilder Police and Canyon County found the child a short time later in the custody of Alisha Rettkowski.

The couple was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Canyon County Jail on felony second-degree kidnapping charges.

Matthew is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Alisha was also held on a $100,000 bond but was released yesterday after posting bail.

