The Idaho State Department of Agriculture talks about the impact Quagga Mussels have on Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Quagga Mussel larvae were found in the Snake River at Centennial Park less than two weeks ago but the impact can already be felt with water closures and restrictions.

Nic Zurfluh, the Bureau Cheif of Invasive Species, Noxious Weeds, and Range for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) says all industries in Southern Idaho could be impacted by Quagga Mussels if the invasive species is spread is not controlled.

To watch the full interview with Zurfluh click the play button on the video above.

To learn more about the Quagga Mussel and to stay up to date on the latest water closures visit the ISDA website.

