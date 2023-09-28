Man dies in assumed fishing accident in Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a man was found in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs.

Local News 8 reported that on Tuesday evening a man was reported missing.

Shortly after 7PM, a friend searching for him found the man unresponsive in the Portneuf River near the lower sportsman access point north of Lava Hot Springs.

Deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office arrived and began CPR while awaiting emergency medical services.

Unfortunately, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was likely fishing in the area, as deputies located fishing equipment nearby.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of death. The deceased’s identity will be released after next of kin is notified.

