Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

A program in Idaho and four surrounding states helps veterans with PTSD by providing them with service dogs

“The thing that’s amazing is that these dogs are absolutely life changing and we have not lost one veteran to suicide.”
Northwest Battle Buddies provide veterans with service dogs to help with PTSD
Northwest Battle Buddies provide veterans with service dogs to help with PTSD(Layne Rabe | KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A program is working to help veterans struggling with PTSD by providing service dogs for those veterans in need.

Northwest Battle Buddie’s (NWBB) puppy foster program provides a unique opportunity for volunteers to assist with a life-changing mission.

From October 1st the program will have ten puppies ready for Foster Families, in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. Approved foster families will raise English Lab or English Golden Retriever puppies for eight to 12 months, before being trained and then gifted to Veterans.

After being raised by foster families the dogs will be trained by the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans to become service dogs.

The founder of Northwest Battle Buddies, Shannon Walker, says they have trained 212 service dogs for veterans over the last 12 years.

“The thing that’s amazing is that these dogs are absolutely life changing and we have not lost one veteran to suicide,” said Walker “The suicide rate amongst our American heroes is 22 veterans a day and we have not lost one veteran to suicide because this absolutely works for the veterans that we have provided service dogs for. They bring hope and healing, freedom and independence, and the bottom line is that our dogs are there in the midnight hour when nobody else is, and they’re truly saving our veterans’ lives.”

Walker said the puppy foster families are the beginning of the healing process for our veterans and their healing process.

To learn more about the Northwest Battle Buddie’s program to learn how to become a foster family you can visit their Foster a Puppy website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Kevin Kuintzle charged with more crimes in Twin Falls
Man charged in Jerome murder investigation now charged with more crimes in Twin Falls

Latest News

Many people were out picking potatoes on Monday for the annual Miller Research Potato Day.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Miller Research Potato Day
T.F. County officials temporarily close Murtaugh Lake: ISDA requests community help to stop the...
FULL INTERVIEW: The Idaho State Department of Agriculture talks about the impact Quagga Mussels have on Idaho
Behind the Business: Hudson’s Shoes
Behind the Business: Hudson’s Shoes
COVID-19 Fraud Task Force
COVID-19 Fraud Task Force uncovers $7 Million in fraudulent claims