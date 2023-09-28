A program in Idaho and four surrounding states helps veterans with PTSD by providing them with service dogs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A program is working to help veterans struggling with PTSD by providing service dogs for those veterans in need.

Northwest Battle Buddie’s (NWBB) puppy foster program provides a unique opportunity for volunteers to assist with a life-changing mission.

From October 1st the program will have ten puppies ready for Foster Families, in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. Approved foster families will raise English Lab or English Golden Retriever puppies for eight to 12 months, before being trained and then gifted to Veterans.

After being raised by foster families the dogs will be trained by the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans to become service dogs.

The founder of Northwest Battle Buddies, Shannon Walker, says they have trained 212 service dogs for veterans over the last 12 years.

“The thing that’s amazing is that these dogs are absolutely life changing and we have not lost one veteran to suicide,” said Walker “The suicide rate amongst our American heroes is 22 veterans a day and we have not lost one veteran to suicide because this absolutely works for the veterans that we have provided service dogs for. They bring hope and healing, freedom and independence, and the bottom line is that our dogs are there in the midnight hour when nobody else is, and they’re truly saving our veterans’ lives.”

Walker said the puppy foster families are the beginning of the healing process for our veterans and their healing process.

To learn more about the Northwest Battle Buddie’s program to learn how to become a foster family you can visit their Foster a Puppy website.

