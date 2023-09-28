Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Miller Research Potato Day

ACEQUIA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is currently in the midst of the potato harvest and on Monday the annual Miller Research Potato Day took place and it’s the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agricultre.

The Miller Research Potato Day in Acequia has been going on during potato harvest for about 15 years now and it provides benefits for both the community and Miller Research.

All day on Monday people from around the community were able to come out to the Miller Field and pick as many potatoes as possible.

Additionally, Miller keeps some of the other potatoes to make sure they are clean and free of pesticides or disease before selling them off.

A few years ago, Miller had an idea to make Potato Day even more beneficial to the community.

“We love seeing the people of the community come out. People are very grateful. They’re very generous. A few years ago, about three years ago, we started asking people to bring food for the Open Hearts Food Pantry,” Jeff Miller, President of Miller Research said.

“And people are just very generous, I swear they bring more than what they take. But we love seeing them and talking to them and enjoying a nice day together.”

Miller Research Potato Day concluded a few days ago and saw a great turnout for the community centered event. If you missed it this year don’t worry because the event will be held again next year around this time.

