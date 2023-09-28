Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Students find body near school grounds in Ohio

FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their middle school.(19 News)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Students at an Ohio middle school found a body near the school grounds early Thursday morning, officials said.

Students at Hyre Community Learning Center, an Akron Public School, immediately told their school resource officer, and Akron police are investigating.

School officials said they will have counselors available for any students needing to talk to someone.

Police are also enhancing security measures in the vicinity of the school.

“Our thoughts are with the affected individual’s family during this difficult time, and we will continue to offer support to our students as they process this unexpected event,” said school officials in a letter sent to parents.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Kevin Kuintzle charged with more crimes in Twin Falls
Man charged in Jerome murder investigation now charged with more crimes in Twin Falls

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans start making their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
COVID-19 Fraud Task Force
COVID-19 Fraud Task Force uncovers $7 Million in fraudulent claims
Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
People have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Dutch city