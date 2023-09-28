Advertise with Us
Stutzman, Teryl

September 26, 2023, Age 75
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Leigha Krause
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Teryl Stutzman, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia, Twin Falls, Idaho. 

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

