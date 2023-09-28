Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Thousands of Secura air fryers are being recalled after several reports of the products catching fire.

The recall involves air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.

According to the recall, a wire connection in the air fryer can overheat. So far, CPSC said Secura has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking.

Anyone with the air fryer can contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement of the Secura products listed on the company’s recall website.

To receive the gift card or replacement product consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product.

No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

Editor’s note: The Secura company’s website was down at the time of publication of this article. Secura can also be contacted toll-free at 888-792-2360 or by email at customercare@thesecura.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and...
Idaho Fish and Game closes access to water on public lands along the Snake River, hunters and anglers also asked to avoid the river
Erica Brock and Kevin Kuintzle have been charged in the murder of William Eakin of Jerome
Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Jerome County man on Saturday
Pedestrian killed in accident on Interstate 84
Filer resident killed in I84 accident Saturday evening
Jerome Police Department continue to look for Warren Michael Underwood who was reported missing...
Law enforcement in Jerome have discovered the body of missing Jerome man
Kevin Kuintzle charged with more crimes in Twin Falls
Man charged in Jerome murder investigation now charged with more crimes in Twin Falls

Latest News

Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing