Twin Falls County extends Centennial Park closure to Oct. 20th

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, the Twin Falls County Commissioners announced they will be extending the closure to the Centennial Park Waterfront for another three weeks.

According to a press release issued by Twin Falls County, the closure will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, October 20th.

The extended closure is to assist the Idaho State Department of Agriculture as they move efforts from surveying the Snake River to treating the affected area.

County officials will continue to remind citizens to stay off the water and out of the area. The county says they want to reopen the park at the earliest available time but ask for patience and cooperation as the ISDA completes their work.

